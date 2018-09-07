Baraboo residents prepare for river crest on Friday

BARABOO, Wis. - People who live along the river in Baraboo are ready for the water to crest on Friday.

This is the second time they have had to sandbag their homes in the last week. Many kept their sandbags from the last flood and just added layers in case water got higher than last time.

Sauk County Emergency Management director Jeff Jelinek said the Baraboo River is going to crest at 11 feet around noon on Friday. Originally, the department thought water would get to 12 feet, 2 feet higher than last week.

The people near the river aren’t taking any chances though.

“I’d rather be prepared and have too many sandbags than not enough and wreck my basement, wreck my house because of it,” said Leroy Elliott, who lives right across the street from the creeping water.

The river is back over Water Street in Baraboo. It’s a little over 10 feet now. Sauk Co Emergency Management lowered earlier estimates, and now they think it’ll only get to 11 feet. ETA ~noon Friday. #news3 pic.twitter.com/cslPxJaQQQ — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) September 6, 2018

Most people who were worried about flooding prepared days before the predicted crest. On Thursday, almost no one visited the sandbagging station at the West Baraboo Garage.

Still Marty Blake dropped off his delivery of towels.

Blake is a customer service representative for Band Box. He delivers serviced towels for bars and restaurants in Sauk County, and he said he’s seen many of his customers hurt by the flooding.

So he’s dropping off towels for free to the garage.

“It’s the right thing to do,” he said. “I mean people are hurting and we’re blessed, so we got to give back the community.”

Sand, sandbags and survival kits are still available at the West Baraboo Garage at 614 Highway 136 in West Baraboo for anyone who needs them.