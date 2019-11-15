Baraboo-raised endangered whooping cranes get prepped to join wild

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BARABOO, Wis. - Eleven young endangered whooping cranes are in southwest Louisiana, being prepared to join 69 adults in the wild.

The juveniles will spend about two weeks in a net-covered pen at the White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area near Gueydan.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries biologist Sara Zimorski said Thursday that they'll be counted as part of the flock once they're released to a bigger uncovered pen, about Nov. 25.

She says the department will provide supplemental food into January.

Four young birds were raised at the Audubon Species Survival Center in New Orleans, and the others at the International Crane Foundation in Baraboo, Wisconsin. The two groups were brought together at Audubon in early October.

The youngsters were taken to White Lake on Tuesday.

