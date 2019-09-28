Baraboo police investigating shots fired incident

Channel3000_Web_Staff "Barabooms" startle and confuse neighbors

BARABOO, Wis. - Baraboo police are investigating a shots fired incident involving several people early Saturday morning.

Officials said police were sent to the 900 block of Lake Street at 1 a.m. after receiving a report of gunshots being heard.

Further investigation revealed that multiple people arrived at the house in a car and caused a disturbance. Police said there were several people already at the house.

Authorities said one of the people who showed up fired a gunshot but no one was hit or injured.

Officials said the suspects drove away before units arrived.

Police said they have spoken with residents about the incident but there are conflicting reports.

An investigation is ongoing.

