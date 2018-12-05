Baraboo man stopped for speeding on interstate faces 6th OWI, troopers say
TOMAH, Wis. - A Baraboo man was arrested Wednesday morning on a tentative drunken driving charge after being stopped for speeding, State Patrol officials said.
Raymond A. Ray, 49, was arrested around 8:30 a.m. after being pulled over for speeding on eastbound Interstate 94 in Monroe County, according to a release.
Ray didn’t have a valid driver’s license and showed indications of impaired driving, officials said. Ray failed field sobriety tests and was arrested.
