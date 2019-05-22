Baraboo man sentenced to seven years in prison for illegal gun possession

Jason Morrison/freeimages.com File photo

MADISON, Wis. - A Baraboo man was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison for illegal gun possession.

Matthew J. Soban, 27, was in possession of two handguns despite having two prior felony convictions, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Soban pleaded guilty to the charge on March 12.

Baraboo police arrested Soban on July 30 on an outstanding warrant. Soban was banned from possessing firearms due to two prior felony convictions.

While searching Soban, police found a loaded .40-caliber gun in the holster on his waist and a .32-caliber derringer in his backpack.

Soban spent six of the past 10 years in prison for violent and drug trafficking felonies. Despite going to substance abuse treatment in the state system, Judge William M. Conley said Soban’s life had become a “whirlwind of drugs and legal trouble.”

Soban was charged after an investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Baraboo Police Department, with assistance from the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office.

