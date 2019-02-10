Baraboo man faces 5th offense OWI, police say

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

TOWNSHIP OF DELTON, Wis. - A Baraboo man is facing a fifth offense operating while intoxicated charge after a Saturday night traffic stop, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said.

Scott A. Rakowski, 51, was driving down North Reedsburg Road in the township of Delton when police conducted a traffic stop around 9:20 p.m. According to officials, deputies noted that the license plate on the vehicle Rakowski was driving did not match the car's description.

Deputies noticed signs of intoxication while speaking to Rakowski. He refused field sobriety testing and was arrested on suspicion of a fifth offense OWI and several other traffic citations.

A fifth offense OWI charge is a felony in Wisconsin.

Rakowski was taken to the Sauk County Jail.

