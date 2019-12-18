Baraboo man arrested on suspicion of seventh OWI arrest

TOWN OF DELTON, Wis. - A Baraboo man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a Sauk County Sheriff's Office deputy received a report of an intoxicated driver.

Police said Steven L. Jahnz, 55, was leaving the Whitetail Crossing Convenience Store in the Town of Delton.

According to the release, it was Jahnz's seventh arrest for OWI, making it a felony.

Jahnz was booked into the Sauk County Jail.

