Baraboo man arrested on suspicion of 8th OWI, hit-and-run

MADISON, Wis. - A Baraboo man was arrested Friday in Madison for a felony eighth offense operating while intoxicated after an alleged hit-and-run accident, police said.

According to the Madison Police Department, Gilbert Delarosa, 49, was driving on the 5400 block of Verona Road around 5:40 p.m. when he collided with another vehicle.

There were no injuries.

Officials said that both cars pulled over, but the victim driver reported that Delarosa walked away from the cars toward a nearby gas station because his vehicle ran out of fuel as he attempted to leave the accident.

As officers arrived, Delarosa climbed back into his car and drove off from the accident, police said. Officers stopped him and performed field sobriety testing.

Delarosa was arrested for felony eighth offense OWI, and cited with hit-and-run to an attended vehicle.

