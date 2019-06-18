Baraboo man arrested on fourth OWI, officials said
REEDSBURG, Wis. - A Baraboo man was arrested on Saturday on his fourth charge of operating while intoxicated.
Reedsburg police said Michael C. Premo, 55, was stopped near the intersection of 8th Street and North Golf Course Road at 8:18 p.m.
According to the news release, Premo was arrested for the fourth time on suspicion of an OWI offense.
He was also accused of fleeing an officer, operating while revoked, felony bail jumping, keeping an open intoxicant in a motor vehicle and unreasonable and imprudent speed.
Jesse M.L. Foss, 20, of Reedsburg, rode with Premo as a passenger and was cited for underage drinking.
Officials said there were four OWI arrests in the area this weekend.
