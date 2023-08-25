featured Baraboo furniture store closing its doors after 118 years in business Kyle Jones Kyle Jones Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Aug 25, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email CREDIT: McGann Furniture Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BARABOO, Wis. -- After over a century in business, a Baraboo staple is closing its doors.Owners Casey and Jane McGann announced their retirement this week, and with it the closure of McGann Furniture. The business, which opened in 1905, has lasted 118 years.McGann has been around for two World Wars, over 20 presidents and the founding of the Green Bay Packers. The original storefront burned down in 1955 but was rebuild with help from the community.From now until all remaining furniture is sold, McGann will be holding a retirement sale.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kyle Jones Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Follow Kyle Jones Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Wisconsin tax preparer accused of trying to scam state out of more than $300K Professional wrestler Bray Wyatt dies at age 36, WWE says WisDOT seeks public comment on specialty license plate application Kwik Trip signs first NIL deal with UW Marching Band member One person hospitalized after motorcycle strikes car along John Nolen Drive Latest News U.S. Secretary of Education to visit Madison next month WisDOT revokes Arlington auto company's dealer license for falsifying titles Maui has released the names of 388 people still missing after deadly wildfire. Here's the latest Time for Kids: Time's almost up for back to school vaccines Friday morning's top news and weather headlines More News