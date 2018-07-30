News

Baraboo farm offers 7-acre sunflower maze

Posted: July 30, 2018 05:44 PM CDT

Updated: July 30, 2018 05:47 PM CDT

BARABOO, Wis. - A Baraboo farm's sunflower maze will open next week, according to farm owners.

Visitors can come see the sunflowers at Leatherberry Acres on County Road A starting Aug. 8 and take a trip through the 7-acre maze. 

Tickets for the maze are $12, according to the farm website. Visitors can come Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Many people in southern Wisconsin were disappointed when the Pope Farm Conservancy in Middleton, which had hosted a free Sunflower Days event every year, was canceled because of parking and safety concerns. Officials announced the Pope Farm cancellation in April

Leatherberry Acres owner Karalee Leatherberry said the farm will also have a patriotic-themed corn maze featuring an eagle that opens Sept. 28. 

The Creek Bed Country Farmacy in Poynette is hosting a free sunflower festival Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Other farms with sunflowers include Eugster's Farm Market on Highway 138 between Stoughton and Oregon, which charges $6 admission to its 15 acres of sunflowers and petting farm. Skelly's Farm Market in Janesville charges $5 admission for its sunflower field, which opened July 15. 

