Baraboo dairy farmer closes the book on farming with cattle sale

BARABOO, Wis. - The book closed for former World Dairy Expo President and Baraboo dairy farmer Mike Holschbach as his dairy herd was auctioned off Saturday.

Bidders came from around the country to bid on more than 200 cows, calves and yearlings in the Heatherstone Enterprises herd. The genetics in the Registered Holstein herd is a product of more than 60 years of selection and breeding by Holschbach and his family.

Holschbach said his family has been planning the sale for two years, but that didn't make it any easier to see the animals go.

"It's going to be an empty feeling," he said. "I think I'm past the worst of it, but we have to load these animals on trailers and see them drive away today and that will be equally emotional for us. Dairy has been our livelihood and life and these are like almost like children to us."

Although Holschbach closed the book on farming, he said he's looking forward to retirement, which includes spending more time with his grandchildren.

