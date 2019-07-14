Baraboo adds twin elephant sculptures in effort to add art to city

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

BARABOO, Wis. - Two baby elephant sculptures were unveiled in front of three live elephants Saturday at Myron Park in Baraboo.

The two elephant sculptures are twins, named Noah and Norah. Baraboo Mayor Mike Palm said the elephants add art to Baraboo, free of taxpayer dollars. The elephants join two other elephant sculptures, one adult and another baby. All the sculptures have been paid for through fundraising and donations.

The elephants were made possible specifically by the donation of Lucille Henry, who donated $12,000 for the first two elephants and another $10,000 for the twins. The pre-existing adult elephant was named "Lucy" in honor of Henry's donation.

"Why did we pick an elephant?" Palm said. "Well, because we're Baraboo, and it's a circus city. So, absolutely, we wanted to have some elephants along our thoroughfare."

Noah and Norah were created by artist Larry Pearson from Pearson Metal Art in Radcliffe, Iowa. Pearson used an expanded stainless steel to create the sculptures. The twins took him about three months in total to build, of which he worked almost every day, sometimes 10-12 hours a day.

"I found the bumpier the elephant, the better," Pearson said. "More realistic."

Pearson sculpted the elephants by looking at a model of one. He used a computer to graph and scale the sculptures, in order to find the girth, but it was relatively up to his own design.

Pearson said the elephants look like they're smiling, which was unintentional.

"When you look at them, they've got a smile on their face, and I was just so happy about that," Pearson said.

He wanted to have some fun with the elephants, so he had Noah holding sister Norah's tail as she pulls him behind the parent elephant. Pearson joked that it's rightfully so that Noah is the one lagging behind.

"I didn't want just two elephants walking. They just needed something. I like a little humor in the work," Pearson said.

One more elephant will be added to Myron Park, the permanent location of the four elephants. Palm anticipates the next adult elephant will be ready by the end of the year.

Although that elephant won't be ready in time for Baraboo's annual parade next week, Palm is excited that the twins arrived in time. The parade will host circus wagons as well as civic groups, such as the Boys & Girls Club and the public library.

