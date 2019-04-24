Bank robbery ringleader sentenced to 22 years in federal prison

MADISON, Wis. - The man in charge of a group that committed several Madison area bank robberies has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

Jonathan Thompson, 31, of Madison, was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge William Conley.

Thompson was behind nine bank robberies in Madison, Middleton, Sun Prairie and Fitchburg in January and February of 2018. He led a team of bank robbers that included his nephew Kiefah Marba and Robert Minette. According to Thompson, he would chose the banks he wanted to rob and then drop off Marbra or Minette, who would walk into the bank with a gun and demand money.

The group would then drive back to Thompson's apartment where they would split the money.

In January, Marbra and Minette both pleaded guilty to one count of brandishing a firearm. Marbra also pleaded guilty to being involved in eight bank robberies. He was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison. Minette pleaded guilty to the two bank robberies in which he was involved in. He is serving a nine-year federal prison sentence.

