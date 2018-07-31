Bank of Sun Prairie announces plan to distribute donations from Disaster Relief Fund

Courtesy downtown Sun Prairie resident

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - The City of Sun Prairie and the Bank of Sun Prairie announced a plan Monday to distribute the donations received in the wake of this month's downtown explosion.

The Bank of Sun Prairie set up the Sun Prairie Disaster Relief Fund the day after a gas line explosion leveled several buildings and took the life of a local firefighter. The fund has raised more than $300,000 in total donations.

Viewers of WISC-TV News 3 gave more than $163,000 to help Sun Prairie families and businesses during an 18-hour telethon.

The City of Sun Prairie said in a press release it has created a plan in conjunction the Bank of Sun Prairie, in which an advisory committee comprised of 15 people from the city and business community will decide how to disburse the funds in the areas of greatest need. Exclusive: Bank of Sun Prairie President Jimmy Kauffman tells me that a 15 person committee has been established to determine how to distribute the more than $300,000 from the SP explosion relief fund #NEWS3 — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) July 30, 2018

According to the press release, the committee was selected to include local people of diverse backgrounds and experiences and also includes staff to serve in an advisory capacity.

The United Way of Dane County served as probono consultants in the creation of a plan that includes check, balances and validation procedures to "ensure that all funds donated are deployed as intended."

The city said eligible parties for proceeds from the fund include residents and businesses from within a half block of North Bristol and Main Street.

Sun Prairie nonprofit The Sunshine Place will also be included in the distribution of the donations. Funds will go to helping residents who lost their homes in the explosion. The money will pay for household items, security deposits and first month's rent for those impacted.

The Sunshine Place will not vote in distribution decisions made by the committee to avoid conflicts of interest.

Though the funds are in the process of being distributed, the Bank of Sun Prairie said it will continue collecting donations for the Sun Prairie Disaster Relief Fund.

