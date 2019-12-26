Bank executives say Wisconsin's economy should remain strong
MILWAUKEE - A survey of Wisconsin bank executives shows that the state's economy should remain in good shape and a solid year of lending is expected in 2020.
The Journal Sentinel reports that the poll by the Wisconsin Bankers Association shows that 95 percent of the bankers rated the economy as good or excellent. The remaining 5% of the 83 respondents rated the outlook as fair and none of them consider the economy to be poor.
Nearly three of four bankers expect the economy to stay the same in the next six months and about one in four expect it to grow.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Med Flight called for passenger injured in overnight single-vehicle crash
- Firefighters respond to chimney fire in Stoughton
- ‘Profoundly impactful': Medical professionals incorporate mindfulness practices
- Bank executives say Wisconsin's economy should remain strong
- Two killed in late-night Rock County crash
- Northbound lanes back open on Highway 151 following multi-vehicle crash