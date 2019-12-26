LIVE NOW

News 3 Now at Noon

PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Update, FAQ on WISC-TV frequency change

News

Bank executives say Wisconsin's economy should remain strong

Posted: Dec 26, 2019 07:28 AM CST

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 07:28 AM CST

MILWAUKEE - A survey of Wisconsin bank executives shows that the state's economy should remain in good shape and a solid year of lending is expected in 2020.

The Journal Sentinel reports that the poll by the Wisconsin Bankers Association shows that 95 percent of the bankers rated the economy as good or excellent. The remaining 5% of the 83 respondents rated the outlook as fair and none of them consider the economy to be poor.

Nearly three of four bankers expect the economy to stay the same in the next six months and about one in four expect it to grow.

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration