MADISON, Wis. -- In the midst of a national housing shortage, Sen. Tammy Baldwin is working on a bill to alleviate some of the strain.
The bill would crack down on big investors, a move Baldwin said she hopes will make housing more accessible.
"We've found at various points in time that there have been out-of-state operators that have been buying vast numbers of single family homes," she said.
Baldwin wants to make a change.
If a large investor or private equity firm buys up a bunch of property, for example, they can deduct part of that real estate on their taxes. For those who buy more than 50 properties, she wants to end those tax deductions.
"We really want to crack down on the unfair tax provisions that benefit these private equity firms," she said.
Data from the National Realtors Association show around 13% of the home-buying around the U.S. in 2021 was by what the group classified as large institutional buyers. Wisconsin is slightly below the national average at 12%, but some areas see more of that than others.
That, Baldwin argued, puts homeownership and even rent out of reach for many Wisconsinites, and it's not just in the state's largest cities.
"Whether that be in our bigger cities like Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay, but also incredibly difficult situations in rural areas where businesses are growing, but the housing for workers in those businesses is not available," she said.
At the state Capitol, lawmakers are working on legislation to help increase the housing supply. That legislation could come up this fall.
