News

Baldwin leads in U.S. Senate race over Vukmir, says MU Law poll

By:

Posted: Sep 18, 2018 12:44 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 18, 2018 12:44 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - In the race for U.S. Senate, the new Marquette Law School poll finds that Democrat U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin leads against Sen. Leah Vukmir.

The poll came out Tuesday afternoon and showed that Baldwin leads Vukmir 53 to 42 percent among likely voters.

In August, Baldwin had 49 percent of the vote, while Vukmir had 47 percent.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration