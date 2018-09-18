Baldwin leads in U.S. Senate race over Vukmir, says MU Law poll

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - In the race for U.S. Senate, the new Marquette Law School poll finds that Democrat U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin leads against Sen. Leah Vukmir.

The poll came out Tuesday afternoon and showed that Baldwin leads Vukmir 53 to 42 percent among likely voters.

In August, Baldwin had 49 percent of the vote, while Vukmir had 47 percent.