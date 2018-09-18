Baldwin leads in U.S. Senate race over Vukmir, says MU Law poll
MADISON, Wis. - In the race for U.S. Senate, the new Marquette Law School poll finds that Democrat U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin leads against Sen. Leah Vukmir.
The poll came out Tuesday afternoon and showed that Baldwin leads Vukmir 53 to 42 percent among likely voters.
In August, Baldwin had 49 percent of the vote, while Vukmir had 47 percent.
