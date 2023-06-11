GREEN BAY, Wis. — With the 2024 election on the horizon, though still a year out, Democrats were focused during their state party convention on their next electoral task of providing Wisconsin's Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin another term.
Within the last year, Democrats banked significant wins last November, reelecting Gov. Tony Evers, and flipping the state Supreme Court this April — in an election that will likely establish abortion rights in Wisconsin.
Baldwin could be Democrats' best chance at a good showing next fall, even with the presidential race on the ballot. She won her 2018 race by 11 points, with the race being called almost as soon as the polls closed. In a recent Marquette Law School poll, Baldwin had a much better favorability rating than President Joe Biden.
"All we do has to drive those three B's forward, Baldwin, Biden and blue down-ballot wins," state party chair Ben Wikler said ahead of 2024. "We can do that together."
It remains unclear which Republican will step up to challenge Baldwin next fall. Members of Wisconsin's congressional delegation are likely choices, but Green Bay area U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher took himself out of the running on Friday, saying he wants to continue his work in the House of Representatives. Northwoods U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany is another possible candidate.
The primary to decide which Republican will face Baldwin is still more than a year away, but Democrats made light out of the lack of a GOP challenger.
"There's not an A or B level candidate that's going to be dumb enough to take on Tammy Baldwin, because we will work harder than ever to make sure she's reelected, won't we?" U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan said during his speech Saturday night.
For her part, Baldwin set up what seems to be early messaging from Democrats — touting the record of Biden and national Democrats over the last four years.
"We've taken huge steps in the right direction since then [2020]," Baldwin said during her speech. "We invested in our infrastructure to bring good 'made in America' and 'made in Wisconsin' jobs back home … we've made progress and I'm incredibly proud of the work that we've done."
"Relative to people like Donald Trump, for example, [Biden] keeps a relatively low profile," Wikler said. "What he does with his time is get things done."
Baldwin also touted her own record in the U.S. Senate, including advocating for marriage equality over concerns that the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade would put same-sex marriage in jeopardy. She was a driving force behind the Respect for Marriage Act, which enshrined protections for same-sex marriage in federal law.
"How do we win? How do we build upon our recent Democratic Party of Wisconsin successes how do we take our rights and freedoms back? Well, it starts with all of us, and it starts tonight," Baldwin said.
Republicans make a counter argument
Wisconsin Republicans will hold their own state party convention in La Crosse the following weekend, but held a news conference ahead of the Democrats' convention on Friday.
"The Democrats' convention this weekend in Green Bay likely will be a pretty desperate attempt to spin Joe Biden's unpopular record, which has been championed by Wisconsin Democrats in D.C. and in Madison," said Republican state party chair Brian Schimming.
He tied Wisconsin Democrats' voting records to the president, and pointed to things like high inflation as a reason to give Biden only one term.
Evers talks recent Legislative compromise, sets up possibility of a third term
During his convention speech, Evers praised a recent deal he negotiated with legislative Republicans to fund local governments.
"I secured a historic increase of more than $1 billion. So whether it be for K12 public schools, that can be used for our kids in the classroom while also working to improve literacy and reading outcomes and support school based mental health services statewide," Evers said. "That's a big deal, folks."
News 3 Now reached out multiple times to the governor's staff for an interview and more details on the local funding deal, but was denied the request multiple times.
The governor also mentioned the possibility of running for a third term in office, an election that would take place in 2026.
"I don't care what you call me. Call me, Governor. You can call me Tony. You can call me two-term Tony. Or three-term Tony," Evers said.
There were a handful of Democrats speaking at the convention who could be contenders if Evers chooses not to run for another term, including Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski who ran in the primary for U.S. Senate last year, Attorney General Josh Kaul who has been a prominent opponent of the state's abortion law, and Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez.
The convention also featured a guest appearance from former presidential candidate and Minnesota Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Work at the convention will continue Sunday, including a vote to have former Bucks executive Alex Lasry represent Wisconsin with the Democratic National Committee.
