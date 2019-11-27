Bakers gonna bake: Hubbard Avenue Diner staff made 2,800 pies due to high demand

MIDDLETON, Wis. - If you walk into Hubbard Avenue Diner, you'll notice stacks of pies everywhere in the restaurant. It's part of a nine-year tradition that Jason Harder, "The Pie Guy," loves to be a part of.

"It's pretty fun to watch people walk in the door and their eyes get big like 'Wow.'" Harder said.

Diner staff have been working around the clock for the past several days baking 2,800 pies to sell.

"We have apple, apple double crust, cherry, strawberry rhubarb, pecan, pumpkin pecan, chocolate pecan," Harder said.

Harder said whatever pies they are not able to sell by 9 p.m. Wednesday night will be donated to community Thanksgiving meals Thursday morning.

"With the 2,800 pies we are serving for Thanksgiving, they're going to many different families all over Southern Wisconsin," Harder said. "So you don't know how many traditional Thanksgiving dinners you're being a part of, or nontraditional. We're just happy to know that we are able to provide a sweet ending to a Thanksgiving meal."

