Bail set for suspected burglary 'kingpin'

MADISON, Wis. - The two men charged in a string of burglaries and car thefts across Southern Wisconsin were in court Friday.

Joshua Pitts, 17, and 24-year-old Cleaster Moon were arrested over the weekend. Pitts was given a $1,000 cash bail because he did not have any priors.

Prosecutors said Moon had a more substantial criminal record. As such, he was given a $20,000 bond for each charge he is facing.

Their preliminary hearings will be held next week.

