Bail set at $50K for suspects accused of shooting near La Follette High School

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man and teenager accused of shooting a 16-year old last week in a neighborhood near La Follette High School had bail set at $50,000 Monday.

Jamie J.C. Hayes, 17, and Duan Briggs, 21, were in court for a bail hearing in relation to tentative charges after Briggs allegedly brought a handgun to a prearranged fight at which he shot and injured a 16-year-old La Follette student.

According to police, Hayes was arrested on a tentative charge of party to the crime of attempted homicide and Briggs was arrested on a tentative charge of attempted homicide.

Dane County Court Commissioner Jason Hanson set bail at $50,000 for both Hayes and Briggs. Briggs, who allegedly fired the gun, was also given conditions that he may not possess firearms and cannot be near La Follette High School.

Hanson said of Briggs, "There's an allegation here that he popped off several rounds, actually striking a high school student. That's a pretty serious situation."

Neither Hayes or Briggs has been charged. Their initial hearings will be scheduled for Wednesday at the latest.