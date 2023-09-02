MADISON, Wis. -- In one of the hottest games in Camp Randall Stadium history, the Badgers worked through some early pressure to bring home the win 38-17 in Luke Fickell's first game as head coach.
Buffalo put up a good fight out the gate, stalling the Badgers on their opening drive.
Wisconsin found the endzone on their second drive thanks to four consecutive carries by running back Chez Mellusi, but the Bulls answered right back. Quarterback Cole Snyder found Darrell Harding Jr. for a 51-yard pass then found Cole Harrity a few plays later for a 7-yard pass to even the score.
In the second quarter, the Badgers got the ball after a fourth-down stand at their own 40-yard line, but they coughed up possession just three plays later when quarterback Tanner Mordecai's pass was picked off by safety Devin Grant. Grant looked like he would take the ball to the endzone, but he slipped and fell on the 16-yard-line.
That trip turned out to be a huge difference-maker as Buffalo went three-and-out and kicker Alex McNulty missed the 34-yard field goal.
Both teams traded punts until, with about three minutes left in the half, Wisconsin marched 55 yards down the field on six plays with Mordecai finding wide receiver Chimere Dike for his first passing touchdown as a Badger to take a 14-7 lead.
Buffalo kept the fight up, however, and used the remaining minute to drive 40 yards into Wisconsin territory. McNulty made up for his earlier miss and put a 53-yard field goal through the uprights to bring the score to 14-10 going into halftime.
Both squads traded punts to open the third quarter before the Badgers finally cracked the Bulls' code. Mellusi found a hole in the defensive line, surged through the secondary and rushed 89 yards for a touchdown.
Running back Braelon Allen followed his teammate's lead on the Badgers' next drive, cracking open a 37-yard run before pushing forward for six yards and a touchdown on the next play to give the Badgers a three-score lead.
The Badger defense forced the Bulls to punt on the ensuing drive and put the ball into Mordecai's hands to begin the fourth quarter. Wisconsin got to the redzone but had to settle for a 37-yard field goal, which Nathanial Vakos converted to all but seal the game.
Buffalo kept up their fight, however. On Wisconsin's next drive, the Bulls picked off Mordecai for a second time, with Shaun Dolac carrying the ball back to the Wisconsin 11-yard line.
Unlike on Mordecai's first interception, the Bulls would capitalize with Snyder finding Harrity for a touchdown to bring the score to 31-17.
The Badgers struck back quickly after recovering an onside kick, with Allen running for 16 yards, then 8 yards, then 22 yards to bring Wisconsin's lead back to three touchdowns. The Badger defense got one more stop, and it was all academic from there.
Mordecai finished the game with 189 passing yards, completing 24 of his 31 throws. He was only sacked once, but his two interceptions will go down as a sore spot on the day.
Will Pauling led the way for Wisconsin's receivers. He hauled in 5 catches for 55 yards. Freshman tight end Tucker Ashcraft also got in on the action, grabbing 2 catches for 36 yards.
Braelon Allen recorded the most catches for the Badgers with 7 for 25 yards. He also added 144 rushing yards on 17 carries. Mellusi was the top rusher for Wisconsin with 157 yards on 13 carries. The Badgers outran the Bulls with 314 rushing yards compared to Buffalo's 122.
On the defensive end, safety Hunter Wohler led for the Badgers with 11 total tackles including 10 solo. Three different Badgers tallied a tackle for loss. The Bulls won the turnover battle with their two interceptions.
Wisconsin did suffer a significant blow late in the game when linebacker Jordan Turner was ejected for targeting. The call means that he will also miss the first half of the Badgers' game next week.
With the win behind them the Badgers now look ahead to Sept. 9 and a trip to Pullman, Wash. to play Washington State. The Badgers will be looking for revenge after the Cougars got the better of them at Camp Randall Stadium last season.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.