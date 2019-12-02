Badgers Volleyball claims top-four seed in NCAA Tournament
MADISON, Wis. - After clinching the Big Ten title Saturday night, the Badgers knew they were headed to the NCAA Tournament via an automatic bid.
Sunday night, the Badgers learned their fate: a top-four seed in the 64-team field.
Baylor, Stanford and Texas picked up the other three top seeds, essentially a No. 1 seed in the NCAA basketball tournament. That means one of the regionals will go through Madison.
The Badgers (22-6, 18-2 Big Ten) beat Rutgers in straight sets Saturday night to clinch the conference title.
Wisconsin is making its seventh tournament appearance in a row and 23rd NCAA tournament appearance overall. The Badgers are 46-22 all-time in the tournament and have advanced to the Sweet 16 the past six years, losing to Illinois last year with a trip to the Final Four on the line.
Excited for the players, alums, staff, and fans. These things are hard to get. #BigTenChamps https://t.co/yVFFBtR9RN— Kelly Sheffield (@KellyPSheffield) December 1, 2019
The Badgers will host Illinois State in the Round of 64 on Dec. 6. The winner of that match will play the winner of UCLA and Notre Dame for a trip to the Sweet 16.
