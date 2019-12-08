Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Badgers Volleyball advances to Sweet 16 Badgers Volleyball advances to Sweet 16

MADISON, Wis. - The Badgers are advancing to the Sweet 16.

Wisconsin Volleyball won all six sets over the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament, sweeping Illinois State and UCLA. Now the No. 4 overall seed will host the regional semifinals and finals next weekend at the Fieldhouse.

Check out how Molly Haggerty ended things against the Bruins.

Who else would it be but Molly Haggerty to close things out for @BadgerVB⁉️#NCAAVB pic.twitter.com/l2w3ha3Nam — NCAA Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) December 8, 2019

The Badgers will face Texas A&M next weekend, with a potential Elite 8 matchup against Big Ten rival Nebraska.

