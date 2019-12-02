Badgers share photo of Paul Bunyan's Axe back in its trophy case
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers football team shared a photo Sunday of Paul Bunyan's Axe back in its rightful home: the trophy case at Camp Randall.
Following a police escort from the UW Police Department, the Badgers finally returned the coveted trophy to Camp Randall after the Minnesota Gophers won it in 2018.
Honey, she's home. pic.twitter.com/iLbNFuYDsS— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 1, 2019
Though nothing is set in stone, some Badgers fans are hopeful that Saturday's big win against Minnesota has brought the team one step closer to an appearance in this year's Rose Bowl. Only time will tell.
While the regular season is over, the Badgers are far from done. They will play Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis on Saturday.
