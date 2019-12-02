Badgers share photo of Paul Bunyan's Axe back in its trophy case

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers football team shared a photo Sunday of Paul Bunyan's Axe back in its rightful home: the trophy case at Camp Randall.

Following a police escort from the UW Police Department, the Badgers finally returned the coveted trophy to Camp Randall after the Minnesota Gophers won it in 2018.

Though nothing is set in stone, some Badgers fans are hopeful that Saturday's big win against Minnesota has brought the team one step closer to an appearance in this year's Rose Bowl. Only time will tell.

While the regular season is over, the Badgers are far from done. They will play Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis on Saturday.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.