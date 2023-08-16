MADISON, Wis. -- The Kohl Center will be the host to some major non-conference games when the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team tips off its season in a few months.
The Badgers announced their non-conference schedule ahead of the new season on Wednesday, highlighted by highly-anticipated home dates against Tennessee on Nov. 10 and in-state rival Marquette on Dec. 2. A week after the rivalry game against the Golden Eagles, the Badgers will head out west to the desert for a road game at Arizona.
The men's team will once again participate in an in-season tournament when they play in the 2023 Fort Myers Tip-Off tournament during Thanksgiving week. Their first-round game in that tournament will be against a familiar face -- the Virginia Cavaliers, coached by Tony Bennett, son of former Wisconsin head coach Dick Bennett. If they win that game, they would face the winner of a game between Southern Methodist (SMU) and West Virginia.
The 2023-2024 season will unofficially get underway with the Badgers' traditional exhibition game against fellow UW System schools, this time hosing UW-Stevens Point on Nov. 1. From there, the season will officially start with a home game against Arkansas State on Nov. 6.
Other non-conference home games include contests against Robert Morris (Nov. 17), Western Illinois (Nov. 27), Jacksonville State (Dec. 14), and Chicago State (Dec. 22).
The Badgers' Big Ten schedule is not set yet, but will include home games against Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Purdue and Rutgers.