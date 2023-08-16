Chucky Hepburn Wisconsin Badgers Basketball

MADISON, Wis. -- The Kohl Center will be the host to some major non-conference games when the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team tips off its season in a few months.

The Badgers announced their non-conference schedule ahead of the new season on Wednesday, highlighted by highly-anticipated home dates against Tennessee on Nov. 10 and in-state rival Marquette on Dec. 2. A week after the rivalry game against the Golden Eagles, the Badgers will head out west to the desert for a road game at Arizona.