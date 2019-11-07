Badgers men's basketball team to honor Howard Moore's family at home opener
MADISON, Wis. - The Badgers men's basketball team will be honoring assistant coach Howard Moore and his family before Friday night's home opener against Eastern Illinois.
A tweet from the Wisconsin basketball Twitter page asked those attending the game to be in their seats by 6:45 p.m. to watch the recognition for Moore.
Moore's wife and daughter were killed in May in a car accident in Michigan. Moore suffered serious injuries.
Officials found out a wrong-way driver whose blood alcohol content was 2.5 times the legal limit had crashed into Moore's vehicle.
Joining us tomorrow night at the Kohl Center for our home opener?— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 7, 2019
Be in your seats by 6:45 p.m. for a recognition of the family of assistant coach Howard Moore#4Moore » #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/yhgXh73Hx5
