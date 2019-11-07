Badgers men's basketball team to honor Howard Moore's family at home opener

MADISON, Wis. - The Badgers men's basketball team will be honoring assistant coach Howard Moore and his family before Friday night's home opener against Eastern Illinois.

A tweet from the Wisconsin basketball Twitter page asked those attending the game to be in their seats by 6:45 p.m. to watch the recognition for Moore.

Moore's wife and daughter were killed in May in a car accident in Michigan. Moore suffered serious injuries.

Officials found out a wrong-way driver whose blood alcohol content was 2.5 times the legal limit had crashed into Moore's vehicle.

Joining us tomorrow night at the Kohl Center for our home opener?



Be in your seats by 6:45 p.m. for a recognition of the family of assistant coach Howard Moore#4Moore » #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/yhgXh73Hx5 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 7, 2019

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.