Badgers men's basketball team to honor Howard Moore's family at home opener

Posted: Nov 07, 2019 04:16 PM CST

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 04:22 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - The Badgers men's basketball team will be honoring assistant coach Howard Moore and his family before Friday night's home opener against Eastern Illinois.

A tweet from the Wisconsin basketball Twitter page asked those attending the game to be in their seats by 6:45 p.m. to watch the recognition for Moore.

Moore's wife and daughter were killed in May in a car accident in Michigan. Moore suffered serious injuries.

Officials found out a wrong-way driver whose blood alcohol content was 2.5 times the legal limit had crashed into Moore's vehicle.

 

 

