Madison
Markus Allen Wisconsin Badgers Touchdown Northwestern
Digital Content Manager
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Badgers football player accused of carrying a gun at the Mifflin Street Block Party says he is once again leaving the program and entering the transfer portal.
Wide receiver Markus Allen made the announcement himself on social media Friday morning, saying his name will officially enter the transfer portal soon.
pic.twitter.com/MQNCBJ8pxD— Markus Allen☆ (@MarkusAllen19) June 23, 2023
pic.twitter.com/MQNCBJ8pxD
Allen said he will not be answering questions or taking interviews about his decision, but did make another tweet on Friday morning, saying he will "face my mistakes like a man."
Face my mistakes like a man. Point no finger at anybody. Learn, grow and move forward into a better version of self. Lean on GOD and get closer as well. Life goes on. Lead by faith not sight.— Markus Allen☆ (@MarkusAllen19) June 23, 2023
Face my mistakes like a man. Point no finger at anybody. Learn, grow and move forward into a better version of self. Lean on GOD and get closer as well. Life goes on. Lead by faith not sight.
"Point no finger at anybody. Learn, grow and move forward into a better version of self. Lean on GOD and get closer as well. Life goes on. Lead by faith not sight," Allen's tweet also said.
Allen was arrested during the block party in late April. Madison Police say officers originally approached him because he had an open intoxicant, and found a gun in his bag during a search. Police said the gun had been reported as stolen but did not say whether it was loaded.
Allen is tentatively scheduled to appear in Dane Co. court on Monday to potentially be charged in the incident.
After playing in six games for the Badgers during the 2022 season, Allen announced in October that he would be transferring after then-head coach Paul Chryst was fired. In November, he announced he planned to transfer to rival Minnesota before reversing course and deciding to stay at Wisconsin when Luke Fickell was hired as the team's new head coach.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.