Badgers dominate in first half against Michigan with 28-0 lead
MADISON, Wis. - The Badgers have dominated in the first half against Michigan, with a lead of 28-0.
No. 11-ranked Michigan has been completely shut out offensively, with its closest shot at a touchdown ending with a fumble that the No. 13 Badgers recovered at the goal line.
Jonathan Taylor scored two touchdowns, including an impressive 72-yard run.
Quarterback Jack Coan also made two touchdown runs, and one of them was a 25-yard run a minute before halftime.
The Badgers' offense has converted three fourth downs, making for a successfully aggressive performance to close out the half.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- High school student calls 911 after man stalks her, enters home, police say
- The Ride event in Madison canceled due to poor weather
- Marijuana Inc.: Billions at stake as states move to legalize cannabis
- Rain doesn't stop farmers, music lovers from turning out for Farm Aid
- Henry Vilas Zoo celebrates International Red Panda Day
- Miracle Ear gives woman gift of sound