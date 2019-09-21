News

Badgers dominate in first half against Michigan with 28-0 lead

Posted: Sep 21, 2019 12:50 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 12:50 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The Badgers have dominated in the first half against Michigan, with a lead of 28-0.

No. 11-ranked Michigan has been completely shut out offensively, with its closest shot at a touchdown ending with a fumble that the No. 13 Badgers recovered at the goal line. 

Jonathan Taylor scored two touchdowns, including an impressive 72-yard run.

Quarterback Jack Coan also made two touchdown runs, and one of them was a 25-yard run a minute before halftime. 

The Badgers' offense has converted three fourth downs, making for a successfully aggressive performance to close out the half. 

