Badgers dominate in first half against Michigan with 28-0 lead

MADISON, Wis. - The Badgers have dominated in the first half against Michigan, with a lead of 28-0.

No. 11-ranked Michigan has been completely shut out offensively, with its closest shot at a touchdown ending with a fumble that the No. 13 Badgers recovered at the goal line.

Jonathan Taylor scored two touchdowns, including an impressive 72-yard run.

Quarterback Jack Coan also made two touchdown runs, and one of them was a 25-yard run a minute before halftime.

The Badgers' offense has converted three fourth downs, making for a successfully aggressive performance to close out the half.

