Badgers defeat Michigan 35-14

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Michigan Wolverines 35-14 Saturday.

After being shut out in the first half, Michigan was able to score 14 points after halftime, but it wasn't enough to overcome Wisconsin's lead.

The Badgers had an excellent start, leading at halftime 28-0. Quarterback Jack Coan and running back Jonathan Taylor scored two touchdowns each, with fullback John Chenal scoring, as well.

The Badgers will play another home game against Northwestern next Saturday.

