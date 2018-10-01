Livestream

Badgers battle Wolverines in prime time Oct. 13

Posted: Oct 01, 2018 12:02 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 01, 2018 12:02 PM CDT

The Wisconsin Badgers football team will take on the Michigan Wolverines at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13.

The 16th-ranked Badgers will head to the Big House in Ann Arbor to take on the 15th-ranked Wolverines.

The Badgers will take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers this Saturday at Camp Randall at 6:30 p.m.

