Badgers battle Wolverines in prime time Oct. 13
The Wisconsin Badgers football team will take on the Michigan Wolverines at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13.
The 16th-ranked Badgers will head to the Big House in Ann Arbor to take on the 15th-ranked Wolverines.
The Badgers will take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers this Saturday at Camp Randall at 6:30 p.m.
