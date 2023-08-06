THESES ARE THE SOUNDS OF STEAM AND GAS POWERED MACHINERY, SOMETHING YOU WON'T FIND IN MANY FIELDS THESE DAYS.

BARABOO, Wis. --  As the saying goes "one man's trash is another's treasure." If you were to ask a group of collectors in Sauk County what their treasure is, the answer you'd get is century-old farm equipment. They would also say it's anything but trash. Coming up on August 18, the Badger Steam & Gas Engine Club will be showing off their unique treasures in their annual show. 

Longtime club member from Poynette, Peter Holzman spoke with News 3 Now about why he and many others in the club enjoy the sometimes century-old equipment.