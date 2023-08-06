BARABOO, Wis. -- As the saying goes "one man's trash is another's treasure." If you were to ask a group of collectors in Sauk County what their treasure is, the answer you'd get is century-old farm equipment. They would also say it's anything but trash. Coming up on August 18, the Badger Steam & Gas Engine Club will be showing off their unique treasures in their annual show.
Longtime club member from Poynette, Peter Holzman spoke with News 3 Now about why he and many others in the club enjoy the sometimes century-old equipment.
"It's a chance to get together with people who have your interests," Holzman said.
He along with what he estimates to be about 900 members of the Badger Steam & Gas Engine Club, hailing from all over the Midwest collect what some would call artifacts or relics in our modern world, all ranging from the 1800's to some built as recently as the 1940's.
Right now the grounds for the steam and gas show are being prepared to welcome curious onlookers who want to take a trip back in time. What are currently empty fields become what Holzman describes as history coming to life.
"It's something I enjoy and I enjoy the people I work with. We really work hard to have this show and we do it to preserve history," Holzman said.
He says that while many younger generations might not find the vintage equipment as interesting as he does, it's the nostalgia factor which reigns supreme to him. "I guess in my youth, I don't know if today's youth is the same but a lot of us farm boys, mechanical things were really what we you know were interested in," Holzman said.
The Badger Steam & Gas Engine show returns August 18- 20. For more information head to their website.
