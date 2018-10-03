News

Badger men's basketball single-game tickets on sale

Posted: Oct 03, 2018 11:22 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 03, 2018 11:24 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Single-game tickets for Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball are now on sale.

Fans can now purchase single-game tickets to watch the Badgers play at the Kohl Center during the 2018-19 season.

 

 

Wisconsin will battle the UW-Oshkosh Titans at the Kohl Center on Nov. 2, 2018 at 7 p.m. for an exhibition game and will take on Coppin State in a non-conference game on Nov. 6 in Madison.  Rugters will travel to Wisconsin for the Badgers Big Ten opener on Dec. 3. 

Last year, the Badgers finished ninth in the Big Ten and failed to reach the NCAA Tournament.  Wisconsin will return all their starters from a season ago as well as Kobe King and D’Mitrik Trice, who suffered season-ending injuries last year.

