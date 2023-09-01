MADISON, Wis. -- As the Badgers prepare to kick off on their very first game of the season, here's everything you need to know if you're planning to "Jump Around" in the stands of Camp Randall.
When to show up
The best game day tip you'll hear: get there early.
"We want fans to get in here and enjoy the experience downtown, and one way to do that is to show up early, find parking early, make your way to the stadium early and get into the gates of the stadium early," University of Wisconsin Police Department Assistant Chief Brent Plisch said. "That helps reduce the crowding at gates and the ramps up to the stands."
Getting there early will give you a better shot at snagging a parking spot nearby, or you can do what veteran Badger football fan Ken Dortzbach recommends and park a little further away if you're up for a walk -- or a bar crawl.
"We love walking down State Street to the game going to the south union," Dortzbach said. "And then also sometimes if you stay for the Fifth Quarter, it's fun to walk back with the band back to where they put their instruments, which is kind of cool because you can march along with the band."
You also don't want to miss out on the fun inside the stadium.
"My two favorite moments of any game is, one, when the team comes running out of the tunnel, which is super exciting," Dortzbach said. "And my other favorite moment is the 'Jump Around' in between the third and the fourth quarter, you have to make both of those for sure."
Saturday's game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. If you're hoping to catch a glimpse of your Badgers on their way into the stadium, you'll want to get to the Camp Randall arch before 12:15 p.m.
The stadium's gates open at 1 pm., the Badgers will take the field for warm ups by 1:35 p.m. before their official entrance at 2:25 p.m.
Getting into the game
Getting into the stadium will look a little bit different this year with the addition of new weapons screening at the gates. The new devices are similar to metal detectors, but you won't have to take anything out of your pockets or even drop your bag. All you have to do is keep walking.
Like last year, tickets are completely virtual so you'll want to make sure your phone is fully charged and you have your tickets pulled up and ready when you get to the front of the line.
Camp Randall also has a clear bag policy, so you'll want to make sure your personal items are all in an entry-friendly bag.
What's on the big screen
You might also notice a few differences during the game. This year, the Badgers are partnering with well-known game production company Van Wagner to switch up the entertainment in the stands.
"I don't want to give things away as to what the changes might be, I just would would tell fans to be in their seats early," said UW Athletics director of football brand communications Brian Lucas. "Everyone wants to see the band show, the band show usually starts about 25 minutes before the game. So definitely be in your seats and you'll you'll see some things different."
But don't worry, the UW Athletics team assured us that "Jump Around" isn't going anywhere.
Staying cool
With near-record heat on tap for this weekend, it's also important to make sure you're staying hydrated throughout the day and the game.
"Drinking plenty of water, getting a lot of fluids in in your system that are non alcoholic things would be really smart for fans to do," Plisch said.
Because of the heat, Camp Randall will be allowing fans to bring in a maximum of two sealed water bottles.
