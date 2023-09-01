MADISON, Wis. -- The University of Wisconsin-Madison campus isn't just preparing for the Badger football season opener Saturday -- they're preparing for it to possibly be the hottest game Camp Randall has ever seen.
“So, in terms of our recorded history, this is going to be potentially the hottest game,” Daron Jones, Assistant Athletic Director for External Operations told News 3 Now Friday. “The previous high was 2011, Russell Wilson’s debut against UNLV.”
This year, attendees will be allowed up to two sealed, unopened bottles of water each. Staff also stocked the stadium with 125,000 water bottles. The first 7,500 fans at the gate get a free bottle and bucket hat.
The fans in the concourse won't be just football fanatics -- misting fans will be set up on the stadium’s east side that blow cool moisture up to 40 feet, according to Jones, as well as multi-unit drinking fountains.
But some fans were mapping out their game plans Friday.
“I'm definitely going bibs, no shirt, staying cool with little old clothes and then just making sure I'm getting fluids before, during, and after the game,” fifth-year Aidan Updegrove said.
And the heat won’t keep spectators like Alison Holden from the classic Jump Around.
"It’s always super fun," she said.
But it’s not just the heat that makes this season opener historic.
“We've got a new head coach, Luke Fickell, super excited about him, what he’s going to bring to the football program,” she said, “and I just want to see if we have a good start to the season and if we'll have a good trajectory.”
According to Jones, specialty air-conditioned areas will be set up for fans so that the only Badgers going down Saturday would be the ones tackling Buffalo Bulls on the field.
“If you're starting to feel overwhelmed even a little bit, let someone know, let one of our ushers know,” Jones said. “We have plenty of paramedics and medical personnel around the facility.”
