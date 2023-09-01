Badgers home opener set to be hot

MADISON, Wis. -- The University of Wisconsin-Madison campus isn't just preparing for the Badger football season opener Saturday -- they're preparing for it to possibly be the hottest game Camp Randall has ever seen.

“So, in terms of our recorded history, this is going to be potentially the hottest game,” Daron Jones, Assistant Athletic Director for External Operations told News 3 Now Friday. “The previous high was 2011, Russell Wilson’s debut against UNLV.”