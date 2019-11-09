Badger Band performs military-themed Veterans Day show
MADISON, Wis. - Veterans Day is on Monday, and everyone is getting into the spirit of celebrating our nation's military.
During halftime of Saturday's Badgers game against Iowa, the Badger Band performed a military-themed show.
Check out some photos of the show, courtesy of Ryan Wubben.
Shout out to the @badgerband for their halftime show for Veterans Day. Well done! @UWMadison @WisAlumni @BadgerFootball @UWBadgers pic.twitter.com/qVAkavRESH— Ryan Wubben (@MedFlightDoc) November 9, 2019
The band typically posts videos of their shows later in the week on their Facebook page.
Wisconsin returns home for Senior Day on Nov. 23 against Purdue.
