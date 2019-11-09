Badger Band performs military-themed Veterans Day show

Credit: Ryan Wubben

MADISON, Wis. - Veterans Day is on Monday, and everyone is getting into the spirit of celebrating our nation's military.

During halftime of Saturday's Badgers game against Iowa, the Badger Band performed a military-themed show.

Check out some photos of the show, courtesy of Ryan Wubben.

The band typically posts videos of their shows later in the week on their Facebook page.

Wisconsin returns home for Senior Day on Nov. 23 against Purdue.

