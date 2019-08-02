Badger Air Council says F-35 report will help 'mitigate impacts' of noise increase

MC3 Matthew Freeman/U.S. Navy via CNN

MADISON, Wis. - A group helping lobby for the new F-35 fighter jet to be located in Madison says a new environmental report will help the community mitigate possible impacts of increased noise.

"The purpose of the (Environmental Impact Statement) is to identify the maximum potential for changes in impact because of the new mission. As these potential impacts are identified, work can begin between the Fighter Wing, our federal, state and local government partners and the community in addressing and mitigating those impacts, particularly as it relates to low-income residents who were identified in the Draft EIS as being most impacted," Badger Air Community Council Executive Director Chris Arenz said in a statement.

The EIS is a step forward in the process of choosing a location for the F-35 jets.

The Badger Air Community Council is supportive of bringing the next-generation fighter jets to Truax Field.

"The F-35 mission will be the sixth to be at Truax," Marvin Siegert, the chairman of the council's board of directors, said in a statement. "The 115th Fighter Wing has established a legacy of excellence and has been a fantastic community member."

Draft report on F-35 shows no significant impacts to air or land quality in Truax area. 115th Fighter Wing said in a statement they welcome the new round of public comment (starting now through September). #news3now pic.twitter.com/5mx5xHw0sD — Jessica Arp (@news3jessica) August 1, 2019

The Badger Air Community Council is encouraging members of the public to attend the public meeting on Sept. 12 at the Alliant Energy Center.

