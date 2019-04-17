Backups expected in Janesville Thursday as construction prompts lane closure

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is asking drivers to plan for delays Thursday as construction causes a lane closure in Janesville.

Crews will be closing the westbound lane of U.S. 14 and Humes Road near I-39/90 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Construction workers will be working on the area's storm sewer system.

WisDOT project communications manager Steve Theisen said drivers should expect significant backups and delays.

