Madison metro students heading back to school

MADISON, Wis. - While flooding delayed the start for some schools in the area, that wasn’t the case for the Madison Metropolitan School District. MMSD Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Cheatham says the district worked hard to make sure everything was a go Tuesday morning. She was at Leopold Elementary greeting families on the first day.

Dr. Cheatham says teachers and staff across the district have been working hard over the summer months preparing for the new school year at MMSD.

The district updated its strategic framework, and this year they’re focused on core values. That includes excellence but also closing the achievement gap in Dane County. Faculty will be invested in looking at racial inequality and social justice. The superintendent says this school year teachers will also be focused on voice and creativity.