Baby death in Milwaukee is 13th this year
MILWAUKEE - An autopsy should tell police investigators what caused the death of a 5-month-old baby in Milwaukee.
Police responded to a home on the city's north side about 4 a.m. Tuesday after the infant girl was found deceased.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says it's the 13th baby death this year. Eight of those deaths have happened in unsafe sleeping environments.
