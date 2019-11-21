Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Babes Grill and Bar to auction everything in restaurant Thursday morning Babes Grill and Bar to auction everything in restaurant Thursday morning

MADISON, Wis. - If you've ever had your eye on an old photo or painting at Babes Grill and Bar over the past 31 years, you might get your chance to buy it Thursday morning.

Starting at 10 a.m., the owners will auction off everything they've been collecting for the last three decades.

They are auctioning off everything from kitchen supplies, alcohol, LED signs, jerseys, games, tables, chairs, mugs, clocks, candles, projectors, flags, wall decor, antiques and more.

"It all has a spot at Babes," said general manager Matthew Bettschart. "Whether it is something that was hanging today or something that was hanging 31 years ago. Ultimately, it's a new chapter."

On Wednesday afternoon, Bettschart opened the restaurant doors to the public to get a preview of the items they could buy at Thursday's auction.

Dozens of people wandered through the restaurant eyeing the things they were interested in buying.

Bettschart said he predicts it will take about 10 hours to sell everything and the auction will continue until everything is sold. He said everything needs to be out of the building by Saturday.

"It's a bittersweet moment obviously, but this is the final chapter. This is the part where we move on."



