Babe's bar and grill celebrates final day after 31 years of business

After 31 years in business, Babe's Bar and Grill is closing for good on Saturday.

The restaurant is set to be demolished on November 26, according to owner Lynn Haker. An apartment building will go up in its place.

On Saturday, a crowd gathered for a final Badger football watch party at the bar.

General Manager Matt Bettschart said the feeling is bittersweet.

"I don't think it's sunk in really for most of us," he said. "Customers, staff, it's just hard to wrap our heads around really."

Construction on the new building is expected to be completed in 2020. While Babe's is closed, a new restaurant owned by Haker is expected to be part of the new development.

"We're excited for the future, and we think that we'll land on our feet," Bettshcart said.

