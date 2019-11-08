Babcock Dairy Hall to put some ice cream flavors on hold during renovations

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Fans of Babcock Dairy Hall will see less of the dairy plant's flavors throughout the next two years due to the plant's renovations.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison's Department of Food Science was making the ice cream, but now the Chocolate Shoppe will take over its production for the next two years.

Babcock ice cream is served at both Wisconsin Unions at Daily Scoop, the Babcock Dairy Hall store and other Wisconsin Union-run campus markets and cafes. Ice cream will still be served to students at these venues, but students will see fewer flavors available.

The Chocolate Shoppe can make about 11 ice cream flavors at any time, but Babcock Dairy Hall can make as many as 26.

"We, at the Wisconsin Union, have served Babcock Ice Cream for decades and are dedicated to continuing to offer this fresh, locally produced product," said Wisconsin Union communications director Shauna Breneman in an email. "We appreciate Babcock Dairy Plant's efforts to continue to produce ice cream during plant renovations and our customers' understanding."

Renovations to the dairy plant are expected to update and expand the Center for Dairy Research. The plant closed September 23, but the shop is still open and selling ice cream.

