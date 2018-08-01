Avoid scams, and score big sales: DATCP's warning to shoppers during state's tax holiday

MADISON, Wis. - Stores are rolling out their back-to-school promotions, and there are plenty of ways to save on the items that students need before they return to classrooms this fall. Wisconsin's five-day sales tax holiday starts Aug. 1.

A reminder: any piece of clothing or back-to-school item has to be less than $75 each to apply, and computers have to cost less than $750.

To make sure you get the right items at the right prices, take these tips from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP) along with your shopping list.

First, review ads for restrictions on quantities, sale hours, returns, and rain checks. Also check store policies on price matching.

DATCP said sales typically apply to specific items and model numbers, so make sure to review the information on a product's packaging to avoid any surprises at checkout.

Another good piece of advice: write down prices and information about special sales while you shop to have a better sense of the final total before you checkout.

Most pricing errors happen on sale items.

If there is a pricing error at the register, Wisconsin state law requires stores refund you that overcharge.

Make sure you double-check your receipt before you leave the store to make sure the totals are correct. It seems simple, but in the rush of a busy shopping weekend, DATCP warns receipts are the most valuable trace of evidence.