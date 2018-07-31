Avenged Sevenfold cancels Sylvee opening show

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. M. Shadows and Synyster Gates of Avenged Sevenfold

MADISON, Wis. - The heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold has canceled its upcoming Madison show opening the Sylvee because of an illness, The Sylvee said Tuesday.

The Sylvee said all tickets to the sold-out Sept. 24 show, which would have been the hard opening for the brand-new venue on East Washington Avenue, will be refunded.

A MESSAGE FROM M. SHADOWS: There's no good way to start out a note containing bad news but here it is. A terrible viral infection has rendered me voiceless. Unfortunately, this means we have to cancel all tour dates at the moment. Full statement & details: https://t.co/LHPGTf2aXB pic.twitter.com/uY1mE6k2oV — Avenged Sevenfold (@TheOfficialA7X) July 20, 2018

A message from the band said lead vocalist M. Shadows said after a viral illness, a blister has formed on his vocal folds, which has affected his ability to sing. The band canceled multiple dates on its "End of the World Tour" so he can rest his voice over three months.

"I want to apologize to the fans who have spent their time and money booking travel arrangements and accommodations," the statement said. "I also want to apologize to our crew and the other bands who were depending on this tour. None of these things are lost on me."

The Sylvee said all tickets for the Avenged Sevenfold show that were purchased online will be automatically refunded. All other refund requests, including tickets bought with cash, will be available at the point of purchase.

"We hope M feels better soon, and look forward to welcoming the band back in the future," The Sylvee said in a statement Tuesday.

We hope M feels better soon, and look forward to welcoming the band back in the future. Read the full statement from @TheOfficialA7X here ▸ https://t.co/gHZlZFPJeH pic.twitter.com/FD7sdqGczX — The Sylvee (@TheSylvee) July 31, 2018

Americana folk rockers Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats have a show scheduled Sept. 27 at the Sylvee which will now be the venue's grand opening act, a Sylvee spokesman said.

Additional questions about ticketing were directed to Ticketmaster at 800-653-8000, The Sylvee said.