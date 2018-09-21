Auxiliary bishop exits ministry for failing to report abuse
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Catholic Diocese of Green Bay has approved a request by retired auxiliary Bishop Robert Morneau to completely withdraw from the public ministry for failing to report priest abuse nearly four decades ago.
WLUK-TV reports that in a letter to Bishop David Ricken published in the diocesan newspaper The Compass, Morneau says he failed to report to local authorities an incident of abuse of a minor by a priest in 1979 and that the priest committed additional abuse several years later. The former priest, David Booyea, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 1985 for sexually assaulting a child.
Ricken said Friday Morneau will not be celebrating Mass or the sacraments and will not preach or hold retreats. Rickens says there were no mandatory reporting requirements at that time.
Previous Story
Affidavit describes 2004 incident that led to Middleton shooter's concealed carry revocation
Next Story
Weekend Soundtrack: 3 best live performances from Counting Crows
Local And Regional News
- Affidavit describes 2004 incident that led to Middleton shooter's concealed carry revocation
- Auxiliary bishop exits ministry for failing to report abuse
- Weekend Soundtrack: 3 best live performances from Counting Crows
- Teen shaken after man thought he robbed nearby home, police say
- Weapon found in Lake View Elementary forest determined to be BB gun, officials say
- State officials unveil $2 million disaster recovery microloan program after flooding