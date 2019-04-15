Assault rifle stolen during burglary, Madison police say
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police say an assault rifle was one of the items stolen Friday during a burglary.
Officers were sent to a home along the 1600 block of Fordem Avenue.
A 26-year-old man from Madison told police a backdoor to his apartment had been left unlocked. Police say electronics and jewelry were also missing.
