BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Notre Dame cathedral's iconic towers have been saved

News

Assault rifle stolen during burglary, Madison police say

By:

Posted: Apr 15, 2019 12:05 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 15, 2019 06:37 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police say an assault rifle was one of the items stolen Friday during a burglary.

Officers were sent to a home along the 1600 block of Fordem Avenue.

A 26-year-old man from Madison told police a backdoor to his apartment had been left unlocked. Police say electronics and jewelry were also missing.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration