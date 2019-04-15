Assault rifle stolen during burglary, Madison police say

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police say an assault rifle was one of the items stolen Friday during a burglary.

Officers were sent to a home along the 1600 block of Fordem Avenue.

A 26-year-old man from Madison told police a backdoor to his apartment had been left unlocked. Police say electronics and jewelry were also missing.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.