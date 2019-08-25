Authorities: Trucker blamed in crash lacked proper license
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County authorities say a truck driver caused a crash that injured three people on Interstate 894 just hours after a state inspector pulled him out of service.
The sheriff's office says in a statement that he was driving a full-size semi that rear-ended two cars that had slowed down due to congestion Friday afternoon near Greenfield. The three people injured included a 12-year-old girl and her mother who were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
The statement says a Wisconsin State Patrol inspector had ordered the truck driver out of service four hours earlier Friday because he didn't have the required Class A commercial driver's license.
He was arrested on suspicion of operating without a commercial license and operating while under an out-of-service order.
