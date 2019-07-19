Authorities say man pulled from fire in Bristol has died
BRISTOL, Wis. - Authorities say a man who was pulled from a burning house in Bristol has died.
Sixty-seven-year-old James Weiss died Thursday shortly after he was brought to a hospital.
The Kenosha News reports that the fire was reported Thursday morning, and the Bristol Fire Department arrived to find smoke and flames pouring from the single-story house.
A 41-year-old woman was out of the house when firefighters arrived. Firefighters went inside and pulled Weiss out.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation but authorities say it is not believed to be suspicious.
